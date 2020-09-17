🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I recently had the opportunity to work on a series of employee dashboard concepts for a global IT company. This is a preview of the initial concepts.
I was eventually contracted out with another freelancer to complete the dashboard design and begin the development of a design system.
The unique requirement of this project was bringing in a social aspect to the employee dash that connects the company's global staff using Ai from their profile data. Employees can share data from social apps such as Spotify to share their favorite work playlists and select interests for suggestions to subscribe to company-wide forums or events.
Everything in this series is my original design and concept work based on a shortlist of specs from the stakeholders.
Unfortunately, the design phase of the project was cut short due to dev deadlines, so the design system was never completed. However, I am looking forward to sharing the final screen designs soon.