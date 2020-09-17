I recently had the opportunity to work on a series of employee dashboard concepts for a global IT company. This is a preview of the initial concepts.

I was eventually contracted out with another freelancer to complete the dashboard design and begin the development of a design system.

The unique requirement of this project was bringing in a social aspect to the employee dash that connects the company's global staff using Ai from their profile data. Employees can share data from social apps such as Spotify to share their favorite work playlists and select interests for suggestions to subscribe to company-wide forums or events.

Everything in this series is my original design and concept work based on a shortlist of specs from the stakeholders.

Unfortunately, the design phase of the project was cut short due to dev deadlines, so the design system was never completed. However, I am looking forward to sharing the final screen designs soon.