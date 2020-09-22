Polish Medical Mission Icons

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Icon design for the Polish Medical Mission (humanitarian organization from Poland), which we used on the new website of the organization.
Are you curious how the website looks like?
https://pmm.org.pl/en
Icon design: Agnieszka Krzciuk
https://www.behance.net/asadlik
Icon animation: Dominika Góral
https://www.behance.net/komodzia
Website Design: Paweł Krzciuk
https://dribbble.com/pkrzciuk
We can design a new project together:
📩 Hire Us: info@pleodigital.com
