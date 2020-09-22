Polish Medical Mission Icons

Icon design for the Polish Medical Mission (humanitarian organization from Poland), which we used on the new website of the organization.

Are you curious how the website looks like?

https://pmm.org.pl/en

Icon design: Agnieszka Krzciuk

https://www.behance.net/asadlik

Icon animation: Dominika Góral

https://www.behance.net/komodzia

Website Design: Paweł Krzciuk

https://dribbble.com/pkrzciuk

We can design a new project together:

📩 Hire Us: info@pleodigital.com

About PLEOnians

👪 Read about our project family and use our knowledge:

PLEOnians

Follow PLEO:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Website