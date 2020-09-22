Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
PLEO

Polish Medical Mission Icons

PLEO
PLEO
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Icon design for the Polish Medical Mission (humanitarian organization from Poland), which we used on the new website of the organization.

Are you curious how the website looks like?
https://pmm.org.pl/en

Icon design: Agnieszka Krzciuk
https://www.behance.net/asadlik

Icon animation: Dominika Góral
https://www.behance.net/komodzia

Website Design: Paweł Krzciuk
https://dribbble.com/pkrzciuk

We can design a new project together:
📩 Hire Us: info@pleodigital.com

About PLEOnians
👪 Read about our project family and use our knowledge:
PLEOnians

Follow PLEO:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Website

PLEO
PLEO
Every company has its own story. We know how to design it.
Hire Us

More by PLEO

View profile
    • Like