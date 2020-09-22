Polish Medical Misssion logo

PLEO

The Polish Medical Mission (PMM) is a social organization from Poland. It helps by providing medical assistance in the neediest countries of the world.
For PMM, we designed a logo and the entire visual key.

Logo design: Agnieszka Krzciuk
https://www.behance.net/asadlik

Logo animation: Dominika Góral
https://www.behance.net/komodzia

