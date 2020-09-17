Vova Vindar 🔌

Green Icon Set for Salesdash 📞

Vova Vindar 🔌
Vova Vindar 🔌
Hire Me
  • Save
Green Icon Set for Salesdash 📞 calendar email medal lock map report branding saas salesdash ui web design figma icons target duotone green icon dashboard crm vindar
Green Icon Set for Salesdash 📞 calendar email medal lock map report branding saas salesdash ui web design figma icons target duotone green icon dashboard crm vindar
Download color palette
  1. Icons for drible.png
  2. top icons for drible.png

Here is a quick look at the set of duotone icons I was making for Salesdash CRM

find me on instagram and linkedin

Designed in July 2020

Vova Vindar 🔌
Vova Vindar 🔌
Interface designer & code perfectionist ▪️
Hire Me

More by Vova Vindar 🔌

View profile
    • Like