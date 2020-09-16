Hasanur Mamun

Online School App Concept

Hasanur Mamun
Hasanur Mamun
  • Save
Online School App Concept ux design ux ui typography product design minimal application app design app animation
Download color palette

Hey Guys,

Here I am going to design a mobile application design project.

This shot is about Based on online research and my understanding, I make this "Online School app concept".

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Figma

Share your thoughts and love "L".

I'm available for Hire
Part-time (Remote), Contract, or Project base.
Email me: hasanurmamun@gmail.com

Thanks
Hasanur Mamun

Hasanur Mamun
Hasanur Mamun

More by Hasanur Mamun

View profile
    • Like