Hey Guys,
Here I am going to design a mobile application design project.
This shot is about Based on online research and my understanding, I make this "Online School app concept".
My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Figma
Share your thoughts and love "L".
I'm available for Hire
Part-time (Remote), Contract, or Project base.
Email me: hasanurmamun@gmail.com
Thanks
Hasanur Mamun