We are PLEOnians. In our design studio, we love to share what we do, that is why we decided to create a whole team of animated PLEOnians. Depending on whether we share what we are listening or reading, a different character appears.
We invite you to our Social Media, where you can find PLEOnians:
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/PLEOdesign
https://www.facebook.com/PLEOdigital/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/pleo.design/
https://www.instagram.com/pleo.digital/
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/pleo-design
https://www.linkedin.com/company/pleodigital
Character animation: Dominika Góral
https://www.behance.net/komodzia