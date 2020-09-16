Finance Mobile Application-UX/UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers!
I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I designed a trending Mobile Application for Online Banking. It shows payment, history, and also transactions of the current month. I used some decent colours to make it different and unique but keep the design simple and minimal. It can also help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills
I hope you will like this. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching
For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com
Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram
