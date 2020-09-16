Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio

Finance Mobile Application-UX/UI Design

Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio
Hira Riaz🔥 for Upnow Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance Mobile Application-UX/UI Design mobile apps mobile application interface ux uiux ui app mobile mobile app design mobile ui mobile app minimal
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I designed a trending Mobile Application for Online Banking. It shows payment, history, and also transactions of the current month. I used some decent colours to make it different and unique but keep the design simple and minimal. It can also help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills

I hope you will like this. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

More by Upnow Studio

View profile
    • Like