My first personal logo

All my friends call me Laymuna and this nickname became in a sort my identity so i wanted to include this nickname into my logo, so i picked the two first letters that are the L & A, but I felt it's going to feel a little typical to let them like this and that's where I got inspired when looking at my cat sitting with his paws in front of him, so I included that too.
I didn't want for my logo to be easy to understand or easy to describe, I wanted it to be fun when analyzing and deciphering it, just like an old piece of old art.