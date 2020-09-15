Kevin Rachmadiansyah
Dipa: UI/UX Design

Karo Landing Page

Kevin Rachmadiansyah
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Kevin Rachmadiansyah for Dipa: UI/UX Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Karo Landing Page landing pages stats stats ui landing page design component collaboration development api landing page white clean design blue dailyui ui design
Karo Landing Page landing pages stats stats ui landing page design component collaboration development api landing page white clean design blue dailyui ui design
Download color palette
  1. Karo - Dribbble Shot.jpg
  2. Karo Landing Page - Dribbble Shot.jpg

Hi everyone,

Integrating APIs lately becoming a must for every companies to simplify works and data. An exploration I made on landing page API Platform. What are your thoughts on this?

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

Thank you!😃

Dipa: UI/UX Design
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Hire Us

More by Dipa: UI/UX Design

View profile
    • Like