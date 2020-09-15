Summer Fest App Design

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Super happy to share create a app design that allows yo to own custom surfboard and email it to a shaper. It gives you all the options you would find on a standard surfboard order form. It makes ordering a new surfboard quick, simple and easy all from the palm of your hand

Thanks for watching! ❤️

