Summer Fest App Design

Hello Awesome People 🏀
Super happy to share create a app design that allows yo to own custom surfboard and email it to a shaper. It gives you all the options you would find on a standard surfboard order form. It makes ordering a new surfboard quick, simple and easy all from the palm of your hand
Thanks for watching! ❤️
Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk
Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/