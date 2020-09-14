Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jasmini

Scoupy redesign

Jasmini
Jasmini
Scoupy redesign shopping grocery product page branding illustration ux ui design
Hi everybody!

Continued playing around with this design.
______
I've been working on a personal project which is redesigning a few screens of an app called Scoupy. This is an app to try out new products for free or a small price. I frequently use this and saw room for improvement.

Posted on Sep 14, 2020
Jasmini
Jasmini

