Scoupy redesign

Hi everybody!
Continued playing around with this design.
______
I've been working on a personal project which is redesigning a few screens of an app called Scoupy. This is an app to try out new products for free or a small price. I frequently use this and saw room for improvement.
Press 'L' if you like the design or leave some feedback!