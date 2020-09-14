Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kishan Suthar

Dolce Diva The Salon Brand

Kishan Suthar
Kishan Suthar
  • Save
Dolce Diva The Salon Brand makeup salon logo minimal illustration flat icon typography vector branding logo
Download color palette

Hello dribbbles...!

Presenting the salon logo mockup,
Creative mockups and good font family combinations

Visit https://www.kishansuthar.com to know more

Press L to show your love

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2020
Kishan Suthar
Kishan Suthar

More by Kishan Suthar

View profile
    • Like