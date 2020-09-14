Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Faris Muhtadi ✪

BUCING - Cat-Care Task Management Mobile App

Faris Muhtadi ✪
Faris Muhtadi ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
BUCING - Cat-Care Task Management Mobile App mobile design mobile app mobile ui uiux kids space animal colorful task management cartoon cat ux ui
Download color palette

Bucing is a cat-care task management mobile app. With this mobile application, we hope that many cat lovers will be helped to take good care of their cats.

We look forward to hearing your feedback guys!

Have an interesting project?
Say hi to rismuhtadi@gmail.com

__________________________
*I'm available for a full-time work opportunity

Faris Muhtadi ✪
Faris Muhtadi ✪
I'll realize your idea like a magic ✨
Hire Me

More by Faris Muhtadi ✪

View profile
    • Like