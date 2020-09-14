Jenn Pereira

Free Freelancer Web Design PSD Template

Here is another awesome freebie - Freelancer Web Design PSD Template. Present your work and portfolio in a modern and stylish way by using this minimalistic and straightforward design template. It contains a fully layered, well organized PSD file, grouped and named properly so you can easily change the web elements with your own design. If you are an artist, graphic designer, writer, fashion designer, interior designer or a photographer who wants to have a simple presentation of yourself online then this template is ideal for you.

Image credits: Shutterstock and Unsplash

Hope this free website templates could be useful to all especially to newbie web designers who are still learning Web Design. This template is totally free to use for your next website project.

