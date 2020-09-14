Paweł Hawrylak — Massive Confusion

CoSite Website — Geotechnical Field Studies Company

I love it when a project ends up in a simple "business card" situation.

And this is exactly that. One-pager for geotechnical field studies company, showing their application that we've redesigned and developed.

You can check it live here https://cosite.no/
Posted on Sep 14, 2020
