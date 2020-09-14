CoSite Website — Geotechnical Field Studies Company

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I love it when a project ends up in a simple "business card" situation.
And this is exactly that. One-pager for geotechnical field studies company, showing their application that we've redesigned and developed.
You can check it live here https://cosite.no/
