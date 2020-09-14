Michael

Business card project for Counter Graphic

A business card printed on flimsy paper is like a weak handshake.
Business card project for Counter Graphic, a fictitious company.
Work was done in InDesign. Logo has been supplied to me by the client.

Check out more on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/101976183/Business-card-project-for-Counter-Graphic

Визитную карточку можно сравнить с рукопожатием - слабое и хилое или твердое и уверенное. Какое вам больше нравится?
Данный проект был сделан в InDesign для фиктивной компании Counter Graphic. Логотип был предоставлен мне клиентом.

