A business card printed on flimsy paper is like a weak handshake.

Business card project for Counter Graphic, a fictitious company.

Work was done in InDesign. Logo has been supplied to me by the client.

Визитную карточку можно сравнить с рукопожатием - слабое и хилое или твердое и уверенное. Какое вам больше нравится?

Данный проект был сделан в InDesign для фиктивной компании Counter Graphic. Логотип был предоставлен мне клиентом.