Flat Design Illustration: Caring Woman - Free Vector

Flat Design Illustration: Caring Woman - Free Vector vector procreate design lofi minimal illustration design illustration art illustrations illustration illustrator flat design flat illustration flatdesign flat design flat
  1. flat-design-illustration-caring-woman.png
  2. flat-design-illustration-caring-woman-sketch.png
  3. flat-design-illustration-caring-woman-negative.png

Flat illustration design of an abstract woman caring. Sketch was made in Procreate and the vector files in Adobe Illustrator.

Check out my Youtube channel for more design process videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/CosminSerbanDesign/videos

flat-design-illustration-vector.ai
200 KB
👉🏻 Working with creative teams that move brands forward
