Modern Dashboard / Admin Design

Hello Awesome People 🏀
Super happy to share new design of dashboard design that displays Reports, statistics and everything you need in one place.
Using a card it is highly important to have quick and easy access to your card information and statistics.
Take a look at all of your transactions and be always aware of what’s happening with your money.
Thanks for watching! ❤️
