Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly

Modern Dashboard / Admin Design

Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly
Hadi Altaf 🐲 for Ui Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Modern Dashboard / Admin Design google material design metro ui blocks ui design ui design gradient mobile app product design typography dashboard ui admin panel admin dashboad layout modern creative minimal web
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Super happy to share new design of dashboard design that displays Reports, statistics and everything you need in one place.
Using a card it is highly important to have quick and easy access to your card information and statistics.
Take a look at all of your transactions and be always aware of what’s happening with your money.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

Ui Friendly
Ui Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by Ui Friendly

View profile
    • Like