Exensa Grotesk Typeface

Exensa Grotesk is an authentic Sans Serif typeface inspired by Swiss Design and some of world's most elegant typefaces that keep the expressive nature of a premium font at it's level best. Exensa Grotesk will be best suited to create nicely looking headlines as well as page content. It is your best choice of Sans Serif font for your next project.

Exensa Grotesk features 5 weights (Light / Regular / Bold / Extra Bold / Black). The pack includes OTF, TTF and Web Fonts (all EOT, SVG, TTF, WOFF included).

CREDITS:

Font produced by Fontastica (formerly Unique Foundry), distributed by Designova.

https://www.designova.net

https://www.fontastica.com