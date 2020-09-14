Healthсare Dashboard Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, guys! Check out how we designed a healthcare app that allows users to find a specialist and attend appointments online or offline.
🏥 On the shot, it’s a dashboard. Here users can see a doctor’s profile (their avatars and the last medical sessions). On the left side, there are several blocks of patient statistics that helps a doctor to write reports and longitudinal databases.
We chose a natural combination of purple and green. These colors are soft and calm — create a comfortable atmosphere for the user (going to a doctor is always quite a nervous thing).
👩🏻🔬This medical app was designed in the way to avoid associations with hospital sterility.
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
