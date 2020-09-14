Alexandr V
Purrweb UI

Healthсare Dashboard Design

Alexandr V
Purrweb UI
Alexandr V for Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Healthсare Dashboard Design calendar telehealth web doctor patient statistic graphic healthcare dashboad illustraion mvp startup react native purrweb design app ux ui
Healthсare Dashboard Design calendar telehealth web doctor patient statistic graphic healthcare dashboad illustraion mvp startup react native purrweb design app ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 3.png
  2. Шаблон для Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, guys! Check out how we designed a healthcare app that allows users to find a specialist and attend appointments online or offline.

🏥 On the shot, it’s a dashboard. Here users can see a doctor’s profile (their avatars and the last medical sessions). On the left side, there are several blocks of patient statistics that helps a doctor to write reports and longitudinal databases.

We chose a natural combination of purple and green. These colors are soft and calm — create a comfortable atmosphere for the user (going to a doctor is always quite a nervous thing).

👩🏻‍🔬This medical app was designed in the way to avoid associations with hospital sterility.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

Press L if you like this design and share feedback!

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

C1c53a747b48d87683440a8b9cb32370
Rebound of
Healthcare App
By Baten
Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like