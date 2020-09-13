Alexander Movchan

Youtube Scissors Web App

Alexander Movchan
Alexander Movchan
  • Save
Youtube Scissors Web App chrome extension google youtube animation minimal web ui ux app
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbble!
Thanks @Ana Ferens for the invite.

The project is chrome extension for the youtube, that allows you to catch the exact moment in a video that you need, generate a link to it, and send right to your friends.

We've made it with my friend developer like a pet project and it's really was a great fun to both of us, hope for you too =)

Like Cheers Subscribe <3

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2020
Alexander Movchan
Alexander Movchan

More by Alexander Movchan

View profile
    • Like