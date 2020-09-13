bee bold/ fashion logo

Another logo for a fashion company

Project: Logo Design

Client: Bee Wears

Industry: Baby Dress Shoop

Location: Bangladesh

If you need a logo, you can contact me.

I will try my best to get the job done.

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram

Behance

Pinterest

Linkedin

Related Keywords :

#babydress #babydresses #babydressmurah #babydressmalaysia #babydressph #babydressesnigeria #babydressing #babydressclothes #babydresslucu #babydressanak #babydressblues #babydressimport #babydresskl #babydressmedraglanfelling #babydressup