Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Afshin T2Y ✪
Piqo

Weatherly Kit

Afshin T2Y ✪
Piqo
Afshin T2Y ✪ for Piqo
Hire Us
  • Save
Weatherly Kit menu graph wind sunny sun moon weather icons 3d app 3d weather icon weather app weather app ui vector icon minimal flat illustration design
Weatherly Kit menu graph wind sunny sun moon weather icons 3d app 3d weather icon weather app weather app ui vector icon minimal flat illustration design
Weatherly Kit menu graph wind sunny sun moon weather icons 3d app 3d weather icon weather app weather app ui vector icon minimal flat illustration design
Download color palette
  1. D2-1.png
  2. D2-3.png
  3. D2-2.png

Iconly 2.3 — 600+ Essential icons

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Iconly 2.3 — 600+ Essential icons

Weather app 3D style.
This app is for displaying the weather and time of different cities and more information.
Hope you like it ✌️

I used iconly v2 icons pack, recommended to all of you that's great 👍🏻😁
"https://www.figma.com/@piqodesign"

I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | IG | BE | UP | TW

D2-1.png
3 MB
Download
Piqo
Piqo
Hire Us

More by Piqo

View profile
    • Like