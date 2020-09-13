Dribbblers this day has come! 🎉

We are pleased to announce that we have completed a lot of work on the development of our Move project, but we do not stop there and are already starting to work on the next update for our product, which update we are talking about in more detail in new shots! 😊

Move Multipurpose Template comes with a multitude of carefully designed page layouts; purpose-built content blocks, that when pieced together, create stunning professional layouts.

To make your workflow as productive as possible, we created 4 high-quality pre-built home pages and 28 additional pages that you can use as the basis for a website you create.

