Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalie Dinh

take care.

Natalie Dinh
Natalie Dinh
  • Save
take care. illustration
take care. illustration
Download color palette
  1. eat_your_meals-01.png
  2. sleep-01.png

These are illustrations I created in my free time. I pulled inspiration from my fellow classmates, who were struggling to adapt to online school. It acts as a simple reminder for students to take care of their health.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2020
Natalie Dinh
Natalie Dinh

More by Natalie Dinh

View profile
    • Like