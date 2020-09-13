Wall Calendar

In this project I was using InDesign, Photoshop and Calendar Wizard script to create a conventional wall calendar based on the Gregorian calendar. That's both functional and inspirational.

This wall calendar can be hung on a hook or nail. There is a vertical spread with a full page picture at top and the month laid out below.

The pictures are made by Nigel French.

Check out more on Behance http://be.net/gallery/99049311/Wall-Calendar

Настенный календарь

В этом проекте использовались программы InDesign, Photoshop и Calendar Wizard script.