👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wall Calendar
In this project I was using InDesign, Photoshop and Calendar Wizard script to create a conventional wall calendar based on the Gregorian calendar. That's both functional and inspirational.
This wall calendar can be hung on a hook or nail. There is a vertical spread with a full page picture at top and the month laid out below.
The pictures are made by Nigel French.
Check out more on Behance http://be.net/gallery/99049311/Wall-Calendar
Настенный календарь
В этом проекте использовались программы InDesign, Photoshop и Calendar Wizard script.