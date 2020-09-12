Yasmine Eve Studio

CHERRY STREET VILLAGE LOGO

My client came to me seeking a logo for their charity organization. They were looking for a quick turnaround time so they could start raising money asap. They gave me all the creative control, so I went with a minimalistic and hand-drawn aesthetic.

