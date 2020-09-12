🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi there everyone 👋
This project was designed following the course "User Experience Design Essentials - Adobe XD UI UX Design".
I was challenged to design an e-commerce website / mobile application for users to browse and purchase furniture while being in the comfort of their houses.
I had lots of fun doing this challenge!
I hope you like it 😊
Please, let me know what you think in the comments 💬
Full project 👇🏻
Maynooth Furniture
Have a great day 😊