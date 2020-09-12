Rita Queirós

Maynooth Furniture
Hi there everyone 👋

This project was designed following the course "User Experience Design Essentials - Adobe XD UI UX Design".
I was challenged to design an e-commerce website / mobile application for users to browse and purchase furniture while being in the comfort of their houses.

I had lots of fun doing this challenge!

I hope you like it 😊
Please, let me know what you think in the comments 💬

Full project 👇🏻
Have a great day 😊

Posted on Sep 12, 2020
