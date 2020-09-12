Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Blackstar Logomark

Blackstar Logomark websitedesign website web logomark logodesign graphic design logo graphicdesign figmadesign figma architecture design architecture website architecture logo architecture
The logomark from some branding and website design practice using the imaginary, futuristic architecture company BLACKSTAR (inspired by the works of the late and great David Bowie).

Special thanks to Christian Lue for the beautiful stock photography>>> https://unsplash.com/@christianluei

