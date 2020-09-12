Trending designs to inspire you
Single-Fold Brochure
From scratch, in Adobe InDesign, with some help from Photoshop and Illustrator.
The challenge was to work within a budget and produce a piece that is visually engaging, informative without being overwhelming. And with so many brochures competing for our attention, cuts through the clutter and gets noticed.
My constraints were outputing to a desktop printer in black and white, and without Bleeds.
Check out more on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/99929123/Single-Fold-Brochure
Простая Брошюра
С нуля в Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator.
Основная задача - придерживаясь рамок бюджета, сделать визуально привлекательную и информативную брошюру. Которую клиент распечатает на офисном принтере в чёрно-белом цвете.