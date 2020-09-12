Sergey Varmir

Bravery

Sergey Varmir
Sergey Varmir
Hire Me
  • Save
Bravery bravery world war 2 monument brest belarus illustration minimal vector design
Download color palette

Another illustration for Brest city Attractions project.

The Bravery monument is located in the Brest fortress and symbolizes the memory of soldiers who died in world war II

Google Mapzzzz

Thanks for watching! 🙌
Please leave your valuable feedback.😊

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️

-----------------------

Do you have an awesome project? ✅
Drop me a line to:

💌 Varmir Email: sayhi@varmir.com
😍 Varmir Instagram: @this_is_varmir

-----------------------

Want to see more projects? Visit my profile

Have a nice day!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 12, 2020
Sergey Varmir
Sergey Varmir
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Branding & Ui/Ux Designer
Hire Me

More by Sergey Varmir

View profile
    • Like