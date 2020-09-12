Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio

Task Management-UX/UI Design

Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio
Hira Riaz🔥 for Upnow Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Task Management-UX/UI Design project managment graphs tables charts taskmanagment starts mobileui uxui 3d illustrations webdesign branding illustration dubai designer minimal mobile app adobe xd creative design 2020 clean
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

Here is another shot. I designed a mobile app for task management purposes. As you can see we can monitor all the projects through this app and also the stats of tasks. I hope it will be very useful and helpful for you. You guys will like it.

Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to us.

Thank you for watching.

Stay tuned for more shots.

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

More by Upnow Studio

View profile
    • Like