Task Management-UX/UI Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
Here is another shot. I designed a mobile app for task management purposes. As you can see we can monitor all the projects through this app and also the stats of tasks. I hope it will be very useful and helpful for you. You guys will like it.
Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to us.
Thank you for watching.
Stay tuned for more shots.
For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com
Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram