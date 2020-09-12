Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Gold Jewellery Shop in Puttur, Madikeri, Belthangady, Gonikoppal & Bengaluru - Muliya Jewels
Since Muliya’s inception in the year 1944, we have proved to be the jewellery prodigy through the wide range of collections, quality, transparency and fine
Muliya Jewels
Here's our website design for a jeweller's called Muliya Jewels located in 5 places of Karnataka.
You can visit the website here https://muliya.in
Have an awesome idea? Get in touch with us at hello@thewebpeople.in
The Web People | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn |