Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Web People

Muliya Jewels

The Web People
The Web People
Hire Me
  • Save
Muliya Jewels photography jewels photo vector typography logo website logo ux branding web ui design
Download color palette

Gold Jewellery Shop in Puttur, Madikeri, Belthangady, Gonikoppal & Bengaluru - Muliya Jewels
Since Muliya’s inception in the year 1944, we have proved to be the jewellery prodigy through the wide range of collections, quality, transparency and fine

Muliya Jewels
Here's our website design for a jeweller's called Muliya Jewels located in 5 places of Karnataka.

You can visit the website here https://muliya.in

Have an awesome idea? Get in touch with us at hello@thewebpeople.in

The Web People | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn |

View all tags
Posted on Sep 12, 2020
The Web People
The Web People
We Weave Your Digital Experience
Hire Me

More by The Web People

View profile
    • Like