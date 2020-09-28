Figma UI kit React components — Success green dialog

Figma React UI kit — Setproduct Design System 2.0. React-based UI toolkit for the web. Designed and well-organized in Figma. Optimized for building complex data-dense interfaces for desktop and mobile applications

React UI kit designed in Figma

2-in-1 toolkit for design & development. We carefully translated styles and specs from Figma into the React framework to fit with each pixel

20+ categories of most frequent components powered by Figma's auto-layout. Every UI item comes with Active, Onhovered, Clicked and Disabled styles (if usable). Each component is available in two sizes. Dense variants are included for high-density software interfaces. Fits for a variety of dashboards and web products.

Use UI kit to save time and design resources 🏃‍♂️💨

