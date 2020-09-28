Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Roman Kamushken
Setproduct

Figma UI kit React components — Success green dialog

Roman Kamushken
Setproduct
Roman Kamushken for Setproduct
Hire Us
  • Save
Figma UI kit React components — Success green dialog design system kit ui templates material app figma positive success modal dialog html css react

Figma React UI kit — Setproduct Design System 2.0. React-based UI toolkit for the web. Designed and well-organized in Figma. Optimized for building complex data-dense interfaces for desktop and mobile applications

Price
$168
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Figma React UI kit — Setproduct Design System 2.0. React-based UI toolkit for the web. Designed and well-organized in Figma. Optimized for building complex data-dense interfaces for desktop and mobile applications
Download color palette

Figma React UI kit — Setproduct Design System 2.0. React-based UI toolkit for the web. Designed and well-organized in Figma. Optimized for building complex data-dense interfaces for desktop and mobile applications

Price
$168
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Figma React UI kit — Setproduct Design System 2.0. React-based UI toolkit for the web. Designed and well-organized in Figma. Optimized for building complex data-dense interfaces for desktop and mobile applications

React UI kit designed in Figma

2-in-1 toolkit for design & development. We carefully translated styles and specs from Figma into the React framework to fit with each pixel

20+ categories of most frequent components powered by Figma's auto-layout. Every UI item comes with Active, Onhovered, Clicked and Disabled styles (if usable). Each component is available in two sizes. Dense variants are included for high-density software interfaces. Fits for a variety of dashboards and web products.

Use UI kit to save time and design resources 🏃‍♂️💨

Visit website

Duplicate in Figma

Pick a license

Setproduct Design System 2.0 - UI kit (Community).fig
70 MB
Download
Setproduct
Setproduct
Need a Figma design system? Just ask 😎
Hire Us

More by Setproduct

View profile
    • Like