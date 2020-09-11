Codecademy Website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Codecademy is a platform used to teach programming languages. Our design team created a re-usable landing page for their team. Codecademy had very few branding elements — only colors and a few background textures. We evolved their brand in a way that hadn't been done before... we used graphical elements typcially found in code to build a stronger connection between the brand and the service. Our team also integrated ways to encourage usage by showing the number of hours spent on each course.
🔥 Link to live site(s): https://one-day-resolutions.codecademy.com AND https://one-month-resolutions.codecademy.com
Interested in web UX/UI design? Drop us a line at hello@lightmatter.com!