Codecademy Website

Codecademy is a platform used to teach programming languages. Our design team created a re-usable landing page for their team. Codecademy had very few branding elements — only colors and a few background textures. We evolved their brand in a way that hadn't been done before... we used graphical elements typcially found in code to build a stronger connection between the brand and the service. Our team also integrated ways to encourage usage by showing the number of hours spent on each course.

🔥 Link to live site(s): https://one-day-resolutions.codecademy.com AND https://one-month-resolutions.codecademy.com

Interested in web UX/UI design? Drop us a line at hello@lightmatter.com!

