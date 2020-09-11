Trending designs to inspire you
The Silicon pitch deck template is based on over 100+ winning decks that have closed over $84M+. Craft your winning pitch today!
Our team creates hundreds of slide decks for cutting-edge organizations — ranging from publicly-traded corporations and Fortune 500 companies & non-profits to high-growth startups and private investment firms. This template draws from an analysis of 100+ decks we've created, across industries & around the world.
Silicon – Pitch Deck Template (.PPTX)
3D Slides Showcase
About Silicon
Get started creating your dream deck today...
• Fast & easy to edit: All elements are fully-editable with Powerpoint (.pptx)
• Versatile & unique assets: 55+ stunning slides, 200+ individual components
• Cutting-edge design: Eye-catching slide designs based on the best-in-industry
Create a professional & visually-engaging presentation with these curated slides. Making your next big presentation a win has never been easier!
• 55+ stunning slides (x2)
• 2 versions included: Dark & Clear
• 200+ unique elements
• 16:9 Aspect ratio | A4 Print | Full HD
• Multi-purpose diagrams & infographics
• Editable maps, charts & graphs
• Easy drag-n-drop / replace images
• 100% Resizable and Editable Vector Graphics
• 8 Color themes (one-click customization)
• 4 Font themes (one-click customization)