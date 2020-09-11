Mayursinh Jadeja
Foodket Restaurant Website UI

Foodket Restaurant Website created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Free Download: https://redliodesigns.com/resources/foodket-restaurant-website-ui

Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company
