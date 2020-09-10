Request Ctypto

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone! 👋
Sappchat is a decentralized end-to-end encrypted, anonymous, and secure messaging app with a secure mobile wallet for peer-to-peer transfer of money, and cryptocurrencies.
👉 Check out the full project on Behance
UI Design by me
Created on Figma