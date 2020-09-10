Equal Eats

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
EqualEats is the first company that provides digital translation cards for allergies and dietary restrictions. They remain committed to providing innovative and effective solutions that help their community travel safely, and truly enjoy the world!
The main task was to redesign the existing site due to rebranding. The brand had to be fresh and modern, trustworthy and attractive.
Also, the main task was to facilitate the process of purchasing an allergy card.
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Behance | Pinterest