Equal Eats

EqualEats is the first company that provides digital translation cards for allergies and dietary restrictions. They remain committed to providing innovative and effective solutions that help their community travel safely, and truly enjoy the world!

The main task was to redesign the existing site due to rebranding. The brand had to be fresh and modern, trustworthy and attractive.
Also, the main task was to facilitate the process of purchasing an allergy card.

