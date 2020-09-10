Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Sativa Divas - Cannabis Blog Logo Design

Custom logo design for client "The Sativa Divas" which is a cannabis lifestyle blog. They wanted something bold, feminine, and fun to represent their personalities.

Posted on Sep 10, 2020
