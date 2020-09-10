Photon - Professional Photography Agency

Techeshta

Photon is a professional website template based on Figma. It provides you with everything you need to create a powerful website. You can start your project quicker than ever. This template is ideal for designers, photographers, and those who need a comfortable, attractive, and effective way to share their work with clients.

It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Responsive and Retina-ready layout
✔️ Cross-browser Compatibility
✔️ Pixel Perfect

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

