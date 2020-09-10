Good for Sale
Mersad Comaga

Lion logo design

Mersad Comaga
Mersad Comaga
Hire Me
  • Save
Lion logo design africa logo animal logo corporate branding sport lion king majestic branding illustration minimal negative space lion logo

Lion logo design

Price
$1,200
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Lion logo design
$1,200
Buy now
Download color palette

Lion logo design

Price
$1,200
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Lion logo design
$1,200
Buy now

Majestic lion logo design available in my online store.

Mersad Comaga
Mersad Comaga
logo design & illustration
Hire Me

More by Mersad Comaga

View profile
    • Like