Hello Everyone,
I created this illustration using Adobe Illustrator for One Step, a community that promotes mental health awareness.
The illustration is based on a write up about the thoughts and introspection of a person, going through mental unrest, trying to figure out her decisions, late at night sitting in her room.
Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/