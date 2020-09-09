Animasus

Blackstar Logo

Animasus
Animasus
  • Save
Blackstar Logo website design website web graphic design logodesign logo figmadesign figma design architecture logo architecture website architecture
Download color palette

Some branding and website design practice using the imaginary, futuristic architecture company BLACKSTAR (inspired by the works of the late and great David Bowie).

Animasus
Animasus
Los Angeles based Art Director & Designer & Illustrator

More by Animasus

View profile
    • Like