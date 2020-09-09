Magdalena Tula

E-Learning Tool - Database technology

E-Learning Tool - Database technology it technology gsap tool transition app platform motion dahsboard isometric course elearning database ui svg flatdesign illustration animation
Project developed during 1st semester of Web development. We have been asked to develop an “e-learning” tool to help students (16+ years old) to study and learn relational database technology.

