High-End Fashion Store - iOS App Design

Hey, hey
Here are more screens of an app that was in works. An iOS app for a high-end fashion store. More screens to be shared in the future.
Make sure to follow us in order to stay updated with our work.
https://dribbble.com/robertbrk
https://dribbble.com/89colors
Check the attachments for the crisp view.
Hit that “L” if you like this, that would be greatly appreciated.
Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/
Cheers
