Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
François Savard

Dashboard for Premium users

François Savard
François Savard
  • Save
Dashboard for Premium users desktop app dashboard ui interface website ux data design data ui dashboard
Download color palette

Had to re-design the dashboard we have for Premium user. In a year, the design almost didn't change and with all the new features we added recently, it was important to refresh this UI.

Based on the clean white design I have been exploring, I extended it to the dashboard. Probably the most important page, as it's the first thing the user will see when he connects to his account.

Visit https://advokatguiden.no to see it live !

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2020
François Savard
François Savard
User-focused designer for modern interfaces

More by François Savard

View profile
    • Like