Dashboard for Premium users

Had to re-design the dashboard we have for Premium user. In a year, the design almost didn't change and with all the new features we added recently, it was important to refresh this UI.

Based on the clean white design I have been exploring, I extended it to the dashboard. Probably the most important page, as it's the first thing the user will see when he connects to his account.

Visit https://advokatguiden.no to see it live !