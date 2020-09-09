Dashboard for Premium users

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Had to re-design the dashboard we have for Premium user. In a year, the design almost didn't change and with all the new features we added recently, it was important to refresh this UI.
Based on the clean white design I have been exploring, I extended it to the dashboard. Probably the most important page, as it's the first thing the user will see when he connects to his account.
Visit https://advokatguiden.no to see it live !