Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siggi Baldursson

Modal Alerts for Saas Platform

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
Modal Alerts for Saas Platform alerts alert modals modal ux ui design ui uiux saas platform clean simple light components component
Download color palette

🏀 Hey Dribblers

I created these Modal Alerts as a part of a Design System for deepdivr. deepdivr is a saas analytics tool, focused on improving ROI in within social media advertisements.

Press "L" if you want to show some love.
All input and feedback appreciated. 🏄‍♂️

https://deepdivr.io/

466ca62f3e1e86192ee591cc28228bf9
Rebound of
Alert Components for Saas Platform
By Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like