Web-Based Entrepreneurs Landing Page

Hello, friends! This is how we designed a business consulting app. It allows the user to learn from experts and build a sustainable online business.

🎨. On the shot, you see an illustration that shows a successful web-based entrepreneur and embodies the community of EasyHacks. It says that the app will help to understand and jump into the web business.

🧑🏻‍💻. We chose web-safe colors. They are also part of the brand.

👥. The app represents a unique community of web-based entrepreneurs. It gathers them together and helps to create their own business on the Internet.

