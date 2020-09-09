Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr V
Purrweb UI

Web-Based Entrepreneurs Landing Page

Alexandr V
Purrweb UI
Alexandr V for Purrweb UI
Web-Based Entrepreneurs Landing Page community quiz custom illustraion landing website mvp ux ui startup react native purrweb design app
Web-Based Entrepreneurs Landing Page community quiz custom illustraion landing website mvp ux ui startup react native purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends! This is how we designed a business consulting app. It allows the user to learn from experts and build a sustainable online business.

🎨. On the shot, you see an illustration that shows a successful web-based entrepreneur and embodies the community of EasyHacks. It says that the app will help to understand and jump into the web business.

🧑🏻‍💻. We chose web-safe colors. They are also part of the brand.

👥. The app represents a unique community of web-based entrepreneurs. It gathers them together and helps to create their own business on the Internet.

Created by Purrweb team

Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts! ❤️

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

