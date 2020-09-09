Vova Vindar 🔌

CRM Customer Profile for Salesdash

Vova Vindar 🔌
Vova Vindar 🔌
Hire Me
  • Save
CRM Customer Profile for Salesdash salesdash ui web design figma roboto isometric task deal green dashboard log activity timeline customer profile page account customer profile crm vindar
CRM Customer Profile for Salesdash salesdash ui web design figma roboto isometric task deal green dashboard log activity timeline customer profile page account customer profile crm vindar
Download color palette
  1. CRM Customer Profile 1.png
  2. CRM Customer Profile 2.png

This is one of the screens 🖥️ from Salesdash CRM that I designed with a team of developers over the last couple of months. The system enhances customer experience, cuts costs, and increases sales by providing a clean, user-friendly, and responsive design.

find me on instagram and linkedin

Designed in July 2020

Vova Vindar 🔌
Vova Vindar 🔌
Interface designer & code perfectionist ▪️
Hire Me

More by Vova Vindar 🔌

View profile
    • Like